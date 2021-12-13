Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,887 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $74,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $159.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

