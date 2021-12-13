Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,725 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3,181.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $156,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 535,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,969. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

