Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $364.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $364,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

IUSB traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $53.11. 2,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,263. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

