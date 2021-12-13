Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $93,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.98. 301,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

