Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $660,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $6.72 on Monday, reaching $334.59. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,932. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $261.00 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.42.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

