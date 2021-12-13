Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 1,300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.88 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

