Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 2,100 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Natera makes up 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Natera were worth $33,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $89.41 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $664,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,882. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

