WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.