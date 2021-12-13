Wing Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.67 or 0.08102164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.75 or 0.99992466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00055923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

