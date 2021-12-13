WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $478.26 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $478.26 million and approximately $297.71 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

