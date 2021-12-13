WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WKEY opened at $4.72 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

