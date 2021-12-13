Wolf Safe Poor People Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $75,334.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.81 or 0.08100872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,784.07 or 1.00028897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the exchanges listed above.

