Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,158.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $49.17 or 0.00104919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $313,261.12 and $7,158.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006835 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

