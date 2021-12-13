World Token (WORLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, World Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $65,030.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.67 or 0.08102164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.75 or 0.99992466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00055923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

