Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE:WH opened at $82.62 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

