Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

