Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

