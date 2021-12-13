Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.18. Yatsen shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 10,155 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $916.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

