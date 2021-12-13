YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $89.97 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

