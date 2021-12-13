Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $6.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.80 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.06 million, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $98.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $637.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.