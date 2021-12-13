Zacks: Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post sales of $41.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $43.01 million. High Tide posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

HITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 376,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21. High Tide has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

