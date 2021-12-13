Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $291.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.15.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

