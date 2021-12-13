Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the highest is $4.35. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. 131,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,752. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.