Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.19 million and the lowest is $676.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.