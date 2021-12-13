Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.19 million and the lowest is $676.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

