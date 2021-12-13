Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

