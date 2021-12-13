Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

NXPI stock opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

