Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

