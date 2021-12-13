Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report $169.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $600.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $618.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

