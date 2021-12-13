Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $880.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

