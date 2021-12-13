Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

AEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,645. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

