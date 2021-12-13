Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

