Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

