Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.71.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.35. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $127.15 and a 1-year high of $342.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.