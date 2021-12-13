Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

STOR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.