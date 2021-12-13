Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.31. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,852 shares of company stock worth $14,294,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

