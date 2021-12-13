Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

