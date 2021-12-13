Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.