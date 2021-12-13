Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $459.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $468.70 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the period.

National Vision stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 855,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

