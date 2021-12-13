Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.18. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 166,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,813. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.