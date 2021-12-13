Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of PBYI stock remained flat at $$2.85 on Wednesday. 9,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,009,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 141,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,010,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,631,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

