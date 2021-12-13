Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.44). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonendo.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sonendo stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,924. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

