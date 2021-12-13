Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,031. The company has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

