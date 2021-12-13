Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

