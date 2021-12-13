Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

