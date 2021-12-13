Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.60. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

CPE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,400. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

