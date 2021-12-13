Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US reported earnings of ($2.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.68 on Monday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

