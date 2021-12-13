Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

