Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.19. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.