Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $35.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $345,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,432. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

