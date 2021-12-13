Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.14. 2,342,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,472. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

