Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Post posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. Post has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Post by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

